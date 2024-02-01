Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,228 shares of company stock worth $23,984,131. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.