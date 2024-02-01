Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

