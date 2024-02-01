Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cardano Asset Management N.V.

Cardano Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 213,914 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 30.8% of Cardano Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardano Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $378,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

