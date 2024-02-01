Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Macquarie from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.06.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $397.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $415.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.