Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.06.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $397.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.20. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.