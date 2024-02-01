Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $460.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $397.58 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.20. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,985 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

