Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MFG opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.