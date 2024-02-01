Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE MHK opened at $104.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.