Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

OTCMKTS MLLCF opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

