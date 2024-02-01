Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

