Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 35.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

