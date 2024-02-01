Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of TAP opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

