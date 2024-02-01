Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

Get Mplx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPLX

Mplx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.