MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $660.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $584.21.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $598.62 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.76 and its 200 day moving average is $529.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

