M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,046 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

