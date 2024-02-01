M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 37.6 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

