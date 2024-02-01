M&T Bank Corp Has $211,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $123.36 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

