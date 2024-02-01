M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after buying an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,690,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 120,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of NTRA opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,284.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,284.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,962 shares of company stock worth $40,706,960. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

