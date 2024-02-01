M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE APAM opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APAM

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.