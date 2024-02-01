M&T Bank Corp Makes New $128,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Uniti Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.40. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

