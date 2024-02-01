M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,177 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Easterly Government Properties

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEA opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

