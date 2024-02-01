National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The firm had revenue of C$168.88 million during the quarter.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.