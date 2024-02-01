National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransAlta by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.