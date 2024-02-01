National Bank Financial Comments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel Muniz Quintanilla bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,674.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

