National Bank Financial Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 2.10%.
GEI stock opened at C$21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.47. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 102.63%.
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
