National Bank Financial Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 2.10%.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

GEI stock opened at C$21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.47. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

