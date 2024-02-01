National Bankshares Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.42 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.33.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

