National Bankshares Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.25.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
