NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,392 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $201,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $10,410,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 15.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.