NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,491 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,004,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,778,000 after acquiring an additional 156,427 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

