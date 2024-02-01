NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,267 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,443,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,520,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,649,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after buying an additional 449,897 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS opened at $99.53 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.