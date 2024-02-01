NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,705 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $90.42 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

