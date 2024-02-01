NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,509 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

