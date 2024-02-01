NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 40,253 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

