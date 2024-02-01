NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 45,250 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Upland Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 498.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Insider Activity

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

View Our Latest Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Profile

(Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.