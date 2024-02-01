NBC Securities Inc. Invests $201,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $186.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

