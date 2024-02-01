NBC Securities Inc. Invests $211,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.