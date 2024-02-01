NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

