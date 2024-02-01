NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $27,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

