NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $46.05 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

