NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

