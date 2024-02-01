NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 51.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 65.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. Citigroup began coverage on Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Popular Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.