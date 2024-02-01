Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

