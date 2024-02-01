Noble Financial Weighs in on InPlay Oil Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 21.76%.

IPOOF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

