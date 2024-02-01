Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 500 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $915.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 140.48%.

(Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.