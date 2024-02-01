Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,227 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after buying an additional 1,321,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,710,000 after buying an additional 365,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $62,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $133,345,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

