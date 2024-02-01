Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,234 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11,938.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,954,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,593.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

