Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Shares of ASND opened at $129.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

