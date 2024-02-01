Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

