Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,158,000 after acquiring an additional 157,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,820,000 after purchasing an additional 561,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

