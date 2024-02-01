Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 5.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Safehold by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Safehold by 1,240.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Safehold Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SAFE opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. Safehold’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.29%.

About Safehold

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.