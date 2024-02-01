Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $923,000 Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

monday.com Stock Down 3.7 %

MNDY stock opened at $210.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -617.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $169.43. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $219.33.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

